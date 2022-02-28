Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,155,000 after buying an additional 835,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after buying an additional 1,605,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746,032 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $51.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

