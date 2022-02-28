Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,919 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $239.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.54. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.15.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

