Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 14,366 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.