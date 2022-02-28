Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,332,000 after acquiring an additional 52,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 53,231 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG opened at $190.27 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $163.45 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.89.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.