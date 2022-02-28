Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

