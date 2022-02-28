Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL opened at $180.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.34. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

