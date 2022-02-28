Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 28,593 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 347,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 219,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,233 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 502,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

