Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 900,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

