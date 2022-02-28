Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $108.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.79 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

