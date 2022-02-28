Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.