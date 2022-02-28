Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,985,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,205,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $179.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.36. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.33 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

