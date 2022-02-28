Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $132.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.20 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

