Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 28,662 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,662 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,962,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

