Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,871 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.