CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.24 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $382.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

