CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 19,991 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,991 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,413,804 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $395,762,000 after buying an additional 1,247,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after buying an additional 1,004,112 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT opened at $122.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

