CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 275,678 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of COMT opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.96. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

