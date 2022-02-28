CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 36,298 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,443,000 after buying an additional 342,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pentair by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $58.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

