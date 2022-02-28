CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 83,548 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,243,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.85 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

