CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,817 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $345.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

