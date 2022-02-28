CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $130.05 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.92.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

