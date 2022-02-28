CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $139.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $153.98.

