CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 123,751 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,000. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises 1.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

