CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 41,123 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $107.68 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

