CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $14.47 Million in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 2.0% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,004 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after buying an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,283,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 255,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter.

XT opened at $57.65 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

