CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $16.67 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $162.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

