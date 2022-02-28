CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.26 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $74.25 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84.

