CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.74 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.16 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

