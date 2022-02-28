CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $81.41 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,158,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,412,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for 11.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $38.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.