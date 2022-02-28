CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $15.58 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 587,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,582,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

