CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $338.69 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.89.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

