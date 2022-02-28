CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,756 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $136.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a market cap of $378.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,704,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,500,312 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

