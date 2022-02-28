CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $36.58 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $37.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

