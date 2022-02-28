CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $253.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

