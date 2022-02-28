CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $265.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $240.46 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.