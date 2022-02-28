CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $7.31 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,305,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.38 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01.

