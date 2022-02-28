CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $60.98 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37.

