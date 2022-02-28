CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.75.

SPGI stock opened at $380.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.