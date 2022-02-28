CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 60.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after buying an additional 37,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

GWW opened at $476.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.71 and a 12-month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

