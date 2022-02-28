CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,254,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,527,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 817,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after buying an additional 242,040 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 698,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $72.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

