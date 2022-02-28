CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 124,180 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

