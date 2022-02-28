CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,488 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $145.26 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.13 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.77 and its 200 day moving average is $193.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $5,599,204. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

