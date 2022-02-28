CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,810 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,810 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $199.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

