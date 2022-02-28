CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $10.17 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

