CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $377.32 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $321.39 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.