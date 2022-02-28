CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $6.83 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,000. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 0.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares US Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $100.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

