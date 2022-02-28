CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI stock opened at $125.36 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $124.59 and a one year high of $132.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.