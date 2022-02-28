CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $130.13 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.70.

