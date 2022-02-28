CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT opened at $105.84 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.