Chansoo Joung Buys 40,000 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

APA stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.63. 12,931,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 501.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,231.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 161,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.